War, drought, aid shortfall to fuel hunger in 2026: global report

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A Sudanese woman from a community kitchen run by local volunteers distributes meals for people who are affected by conflict and extreme hunger and are out of reach of international aid efforts, in Omdurman, Sudan, August 22, 2024. File photo,

Conflict, drought and shrinking aid will keep global hunger at critical levels in 2026, with food insecurity expected to worsen in some of the world’s most fragile countries, according to the 2026 Global Report on Food Crises.

The 10th edition of the hunger monitor, published by a coalition of development and humanitarian organisations, said acute hunger has doubled over the past decade, with two famines declared last year for the first time in the report’s history: in Gaza and Sudan.

In total, 266-million people in 47 countries and territories faced high levels of acute food insecurity in 2025, while 1.4-million people faced catastrophic conditions in parts of Haiti, Mali, Gaza, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen.

In 2025 alone, 35.5-million children worldwide were acutely malnourished, including nearly 10-million suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

Looking at this year, the report said severity levels remained critical, with only Haiti expected to escape from the worst “catastrophic” band thanks to a slight improvement in security and increased humanitarian aid.

“We are no longer seeing just temporary shocks, but persistent shocks over time,” said Alvaro Lario, head of the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development, which helps draw up the annual report.

“The main message is that food insecurity is not an isolated issue anymore, but is putting pressure on global stability.”

War on Iran likely to worsen food crises

The US-Israeli war on Iran has added to the alarm, Lario said, warning that prolonged disruption to energy and fertiliser trade could spill over into global food markets and worsen hunger in import-dependent countries already in crisis.

“Even if the conflict in the Middle East were to end right now, we know that a lot of the food price shocks and inflation will happen in the next six months.”

Even before the added stress of this latest war, West Africa and the Sahel looked likely to remain under heavy pressure this year from conflict and persistent inflation, particularly in Nigeria, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria alone is projected to see one of the largest increases in food insecurity in 2026, with 4.1-million more people expected to face acute hunger.

In East Africa, failed rains across much of the Horn of Africa are expected to deepen suffering in Somalia and Kenya, where drought, insecurity, high food prices and reduced humanitarian aid are likely to drive worsening conditions.

The report also warned that humanitarian and development financing for food sectors in crisis fell sharply in 2025 and is projected to decline further. Humanitarian food-sector funding is estimated to have dropped by some 39% last year from 2024 levels, while development assistance contracted by at least 15%.

Reuters