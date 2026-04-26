Edwin Sodi’s not-so-happy home

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Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi’s luxury empire is facing fresh strain as he risks losing a high-end Johannesburg flat over unpaid levies. File photo.

Embattled tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi is under fresh financial pressure as he risks losing his apartment in an upmarket Johannesburg suburb over levies that are nearly two years in arrears.

The body corporate for the Borgo de Felice (“hamlet of happiness”) estate in Dainfern has filed papers in the Johannesburg high court seeking to compel Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting, to pay R345,483 in levies. Interest and legal fees would bring the amount to R482,900.

According to the court papers, he has not paid levies since July 2024.

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