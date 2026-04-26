Trump and officials were ‘likely’ targets of alleged shooter in Washington

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FBI agents patrol after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25 2026. Picture:

Washington — President Donald Trump and officials in his administration were the likely targets of a suspect who fired on a security agent guarding the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, US acting attorney-general Todd Blanche said on Sunday.

The man fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent at a security checkpoint in the Washington Hilton hotel before being tackled and arrested. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the dinner.

“It does appear that he, he did, in fact, set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the president,” Blanche told NBC, adding that the suspect probably travelled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then to Washington.

The suspect will be charged in federal court on Monday with assault of a federal officer, discharging a firearm and attempting to kill a federal officer, Blanche said, adding he did not know if there was an Iran connection to the attack.

Trump told reporters at a late-night White House briefing that he believed he was the target of the attack. He said the Secret Service officer was saved by his bulletproof vest and was in “good shape”.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the officer had been released from a hospital.

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl reported that Trump called him on Sunday morning and insisted that the White House Correspondent’s Association reschedule the dinner. “It has to happen,” Karl said Trump told him.

Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, is detained, in Washington, DC, the US, April 25 2026. Picture: (Bill Frischling/ CQ Roll Call)

Around the world, leaders condemned the attack and expressed relief that Trump and all present were safe, demonstrating solidarity with the US. Nato leader Mark Rutte called it an attack “on our free and open societies”, and leaders stressed violence had no place in a democracy.

The British embassy, which is preparing for King Charles’ visit to Washington starting on Monday, said in a statement that his visit would go ahead. A pre-visit brunch hosted by Britain’s ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, was scheduled to proceed on Sunday.

A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, a California resident about 31 years old. Social media postings suggested he was a teacher in Torrance, near Los Angeles.

Allen described himself as a mechanical engineer, game developer and teacher on LinkedIn. He graduated with a masters in computer science in 2025 from California State University, according to the profile. He has been a part-time teacher since.

He sent a manifesto to family members shortly before the attack, a law enforcement official told Reuters.

“Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behaviour; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes,” the manifesto read, according to the official. The suspect called himself the “Friendly Federal Assassin”, the official said.

Washington interim police chief Jeffery Carroll said the suspect was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, but it was too soon to say what his motivation was, Carroll said.

Bloomberg reported that Allen purchased a shotgun eight months ago and a semi-automatic pistol 2 years earlier, citing a law enforcement intelligence profile.

Blanche said the suspect appeared to have checked into the Washington Hilton on Friday. Without naming the person, he said the suspect was not co-operating with investigators.

“There is something unique about the threats against President Trump and his cabinet that is disgusting, and it shouldn’t be happening,” Blanche said on ABC This Week.

The chaotic events from around 8.35pm raised fresh questions about the security of top US officials, many of whom were gathered in the hotel’s expansive ballroom.

A focus of the investigation is likely to be how the gunman was able to smuggle the weapons into a hotel hosting one of Washington’s biggest black-tie events. Guests entering the lower ballroom area are screened by security, but the lobby and room levels are not secured.

The dinner was attended by many members of Trump’s cabinet and other senior administration officials amid heavy security. It was the first time Trump attended the event as president, having boycotted it in previous years.

The site of the dinner was the scene of an attempt on the life of president Ronald Reagan, who was shot and wounded by a would-be assassin outside the hotel in 1981.

Closed-circuit TV footage released by Trump on Truth Social showed the suspect running rapidly through a security checkpoint, momentarily catching security personnel off-guard before they drew their weapons.

No shots were fired at the gunman who got through two checkpoints before being brought down.

“You know, he charged from 50 yards away, so he was very far away from the room. He was moving. He was really moving,” Trump said after the gala dinner was cancelled.

Officials believe he is a “lone wolf”, Trump said.

Video footage shows Trump and his wife sitting at a banquet table on stage in conversation with someone when a commotion at the rear of the ballroom — caused by the noise of gunshots — triggers a ripple of gasps through the room.

People started screaming, “Get down, get down!” Many of the 2,600 attendees dressed in tuxedos and ball gowns took cover under tables as security personnel drew their weapons, with some pushing cabinet secretaries to the floor and covering them with their bodies while others formed a protective cordon.

Security personnel in combat fatigues stormed the stage pointing rifles into the ballroom as Trump, his wife Melania and vice-president JD Vance were evacuated. Cabinet members who had been sitting at tables dotted around the vast room were escorted out by their security details one by one.

Trump stayed backstage for about an hour after being hustled from the stage, a source told Reuters. He later said he had not wanted to leave the event.

At a previous shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, Trump was wounded in his upper ear by a 20-year-old gunman, who was shot dead by security personnel.

• This story has been updated with new information and reaction throughout.

Reuters