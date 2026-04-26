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WhatsApp clues to torture nightmare

How Cat’s henchmen plotted Jerry Boshega’s kidnapping

Thanduxolo Jika

Thanduxolo Jika

Investigations Editor

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Sipho Masondo

Sipho Masondo

( Nolo Moima)

WhatsApp messages between two of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s henchmen reveal how they allegedly plotted the kidnapping of Pretoria businessman Jerry Boshoga in 2024.

In the messages, obtained exclusively by the Sunday Times, Tiego Mabusela and Musa Kekana also discuss how they will charge “5clipa” (R500,000) each for the kidnapping.

Boshoga was abducted in Centurion in November 2024. Despite several ransom demands and videos, he has not been seen since — and it is not known whether he is still alive.

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