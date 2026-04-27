Five things you need to know about declining child vaccinations in Gauteng

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The Gauteng health department has urged parents to have their children vaccinated against various diseases.

The Gauteng department of health has urged parents to take full responsibility for their children’s health, saying there has been a noticeable decline in the number of young children receiving their routine vaccinations.

The department was commenting on data drawn from African Vaccination Week, an annual initiative observed from April 24-30 to drive immunisation programmes across the continent.

Here are five things the health department says you need to know: