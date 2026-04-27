Five things you need to know about declining child vaccinations in Gauteng

The Gauteng department of health has urged parents to take full responsibility for their children’s health, saying there has been a noticeable decline in the number of young children receiving their routine vaccinations.
The department was commenting on data drawn from African Vaccination Week, an annual initiative observed from April 24-30 to drive immunisation programmes across the continent.
Here are five things the health department says you need to know:
- A total of 191,705 children under one year old were vaccinated, 75.3% of coverage. The percentage is well down from 213,389 children [83%] who were vaccinated in 2024/25. This drop signals a reversal in progress made in recent years to strengthen routine immunisation.
- Lower vaccination rates increase children’s vulnerability to vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and polio which can lead to severe illness, long-term complications and death. The concern is not only with regard to individual risks but also the possibility of outbreaks in communities with low coverage.
- The decline in vaccinations is partly attributed to caregivers not taking their children for routine immunisation, and a failure to sign consent forms for school-based vaccination programmes.
- The department is expanding community-based awareness campaigns across all districts. Health workers will also strengthen outreach at Early Childhood Development centres with a focus on zero-dose children.
- Parents are being urged to bring children who have missed their doses to clinics for catch-up vaccinations, with officials stressing that immunisation only works when all scheduled doses are completed on time.
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