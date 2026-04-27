KZN man hacked for allegedly pooping on public pathway

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A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested after a dispute over alleged public indecency in Greylands, Tongaat. Picture: Supplied

A dispute over alleged public indecency turned violent when a man was hacked with a cane knife after he was accused of using a public pathway as a toilet.

The incident happened in Greylands, Tongaat, in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Members of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) were called out after receiving reports about the dispute.

“According to information gathered at the scene, the complainant confronted the accused for allegedly defecating on a pathway in front of his residence,” said Rusa.

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“The confrontation escalated when the assailant armed himself with a cane knife and attacked him, inflicting a laceration to his left elbow.”

The victim sustained injuries.

The unit said offices were directed by members of the public to the attacker’s residence, where he was arrested.

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“Both men were known to each other. The accused admitted to using the weapon and told officers he had discarded it on the roof. A cane knife was recovered from the roof and seized as evidence.”

The attacker was handed over to police.

Sowetan