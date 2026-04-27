South Africans reveal what Freedom Day, and freedom, means to them

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Isaac Maseko laments his poor pension payout, on Freedom Day, forcing him to play his guitar for extra finance.

Different lives. Different truths. One country.

On Monday, South Africa celebrated 32 years of democracy, 32 years since the nation’s first elections in 1994.

Sowetan took to the streets asking: what does freedom and Freedom Day mean to you today?

This is what some people had to say:

Delisiwe Mofokeng (46) Events manager at Biblos a social event based in Thokoza says it’s a sad day to be celebrating Freedom when Mazwi Kubheka is missing. #FreedomDaySA @Sowetan1981 @J_chabalala pic.twitter.com/SOOJPqRaBV — Michelle Banda (@MimieShana) April 27, 2026

Leah Sehlare, 44: “Freedom Day means access. In the past, black people could not access certain shopping malls and did not have access to certain healthcare services, which they do now.”

Isaac Maseko, 67, plays his guitar to earn tips on Freedom Day. (Antonio Muchave)

Isaac “Mkhulu Guitar” Maseko, 67, from Vosloorus: “Freedom Day means a lot for me; it means we have the freedom we fought for, and we are happy. But even in that happiness lies harsh realities.”

Although a pensioner, Maseko has to move around taxi ranks, hospitals and shopping centres to play his guitar hoping that those he entertains will give him money to buy bread for his grandchildren.

“My pension is not enough to get us through the month, which is where I think the freedom we fought for is still lacking. One has to do whatever to survive, like I do, playing my guitar, so at least I can get bread for my grandchildren.”

Freedom Day this year is bittersweet for Delisile Mofokeng, of Vosloorus. (Antonio Muchave)

Delisile Mofokeng, 46: This year the day is a bit bittersweet for the events manager at Biblos, a popular social-event hot spot in Thokoza. This is because the community of Vosloorus used the day to take part in a march demanding the safe return of Mazwi Khubheka, a spaza-shop owner who has been missing since April 2.

Aysha Amogelang Ramatena, 25: Freedom Day means not only thinking of the past, but being able to recognise the struggle and the pain that has shaped SA. “As a person who is young and looking to be very active in society, I think it is very important to recognise where we come from and build SA into a better place.”

Fezile Dlamini, 23: Freedom Day holds no meaning for him as a young person who is unemployed and, in a way, still not free.

Fezile Dlamini, 23, says there is nothing to celebrate on Freedom Day while the youth, like himself, still battle with unemployment and while he is subjected to racism at malls. (Antonio Muchave)

“I don’t know much about freedom. I would assume it has to do with the time we got rights and freedom from the apartheid system. But still, it doesn’t feel like we are free. Typically, we are unemployed.

“I, for one, have been job-hunting with no luck. Many give up and fall into the trap of drug and substance abuse because they have tried and are tired. Former president Nelson Mandela said this is a free country, but we are not enjoying the freedom at malls, and we still experience racism. So there is no freedom in my view.”

Scott Maninjwa, 34: Freedom Day marks a monumental moment in the history of the country. “I don’t think it is a day that we should take for granted. It is a day for us to reminisce about where we come from.”