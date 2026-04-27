WATCH LIVE | National Freedom Day 2026 Celebrations

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President Cyril Ramaphosa leads the national Freedom Day Commemoration held in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in Bloemfontein, Free State Province.

Freedom Day 2026 marks the 32nd anniversary of South Africa’s first democratic elections held on 27 April 1994 and stands as a testament to the country’s journey towards democracy, justice, equality and human dignity.

Freedom Day 2026 is commemorated under the theme, “Freedom and the Rule of Law: Thirty Years of Democratic Citizenship”.

The commemoration highlights three decades since the adoption of the Constitution and underscores the importance of constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, and democratic citizenship in shaping South Africa’s future.

This year’s national event takes place within the context of several significant national milestones, including the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, 70 years since the Women’s March if 1956, and 50 years since the Soweto youth uprising.

These milestones continue to shape South Africa’s democratic journey by inspiring continued transformation.