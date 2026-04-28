Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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'Top Billing' will be returning to our screens on April 30.

Basetsana Kumalo on the full-circle return of Top Billing

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo. (Supplied)

Media mogul and Top Billing executive producer Basetsana Kumalo says the return of the iconic lifestyle show marks a powerful moment, nearly three decades after she first appeared on the programme.

After a six-year hiatus, Top Billing is set to return to SABC3 on Thursday with a refreshed format and an expanded presenter line-up that reflects both legacy and new talent.

For Kumalo, the return is personal. “Top Billing is SA’s longest-running and most iconic show. It was on air for 25 years, and its return after six years is due to the audience’s overwhelming requests to have the show back on air,” she said.

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Nishen Pather’s comedy award nod validates he’s on the right track

Funnyman Nishen Pather. (Thekiso Mokhele)

Three years after nervously stepping onto an open mic stage, Cape Town comedian Nishen Pather is riding high as a nominee for the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award, which he describes as deeply validating.

Pather will go head-to-head with Akhil Maharaj, Prince K, Rae du Plooy and Sjika Da Thirdborn at the 13th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards set to take place at Gold Reef City’s The Lyric Theatre on Saturday.

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12,000 TVET college students wait for meal allowances since January

Jessica Matsheba and Natasha Mokoena are among 450 students at Tshwane TVET College whose allowances have been disrupted as NSFAS verifies data provided by colleges across the country. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

About 12,000 students from TVET colleges across the country have not received their meal allowances since January, allegedly due to the registration of a new programme offered at the colleges.

According to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the students affected are doing an occupational and non-occupational programme.

NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said the new programme has brought challenges in aligning data.