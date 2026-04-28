Brown Mogotsi seeks recusal of Madlanga evidence leader

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi, the self-proclaimed police agent, wants advocate Matthew Chaskalson to recuse himself as evidence leader during his evidence before the Madlanga commission.

Mogotsi appeared before the commission on Tuesday afternoon.

His lawyer, Makaula Sekgatja, said they would file a substantive application by midday on Wednesday.

But commission chairperson justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said the application should be filed by the close of business on Wednesday, and the answering affidavit by May 6, followed by the replying affidavit by May 11.

“The hearing of Mr Mogotsi will resume on May 15, and the application for recusal will be heard on the morning of that day,” Madlanga said.

READ|Five things to know about Brown Mogotsi’s no-show at Madlanga commission

Chaskalson had previously accused Mogotsi of being a professional liar and lying under oath in an affidavit he had once signed.

Sowetan reported at the time that Chaskalson was referring to an affidavit that Mogotsi submitted for 252 applications to trap KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo on an alleged plot to have Maj-Gen Feroz Khan suspended for interfering with police operations in 2021.

Mogotsi had also previously told the commission he was a police intelligence agent.

During his appearance at the time, most of his evidence was based on his “handlers”, sources and network of informants.

He alleged that in December 2023, he received information from his source that Mkhwanazi and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had been recruited by, and were working for, the CIT as agents.

But he later withdrew the statement before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating similar allegations.

Sowetan