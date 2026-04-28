From jobless graduate to mechanic and now a board member

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After years of searching for a job with no luck, a 35-year-old engineering graduate found solace in a male-dominated world, helping her father in a mechanics workshop in Soweto.

Katlego Matale recently joined The Motor Spares Collective (TMSC) as a board member. The collective is a co-operative focused on building an inclusive, community-driven model that connects local enterprise development with industry participation.

Before this, Matale had studied mechanical engineering with a specific career in mind; however, that all changed.

“I studied mechanical engineering after completing school. After graduating, I was unable to secure a learnership, apprenticeship, or employment. During that time, my father invited me to assist him at his mechanic workshop, MGT Auto Care, on a temporary basis while I continued searching for opportunities aligned with my career goals,” she said.

“Initially, I did not expect to stay long or pursue a full qualification as a motor mechanic, but the experience ultimately shaped my career path.”

Matale said because this was never initially her career choice, she struggled to fit into the industry and had doubts about whether she belonged.

“This was closely related to my original goal. I had aspired to become a fitter within a large company. However, I viewed becoming a mechanic as a valuable stepping stone that would allow me to gain practical experience and move closer to my long-term objective.

“Working in the automotive industry as a woman presents unique challenges, as it is still largely male-dominated. In the beginning I lacked confidence when interacting with customers and was concerned about not being taken seriously. Building confidence and overcoming those perceptions was one of the biggest challenges I faced,” she said.

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She said one of her proudest moments was assembling an engine.

“It was a very rewarding and memorable achievement — hearing that vehicle start successfully on the first attempt. To me, being a mechanic means having the ability to diagnose and repair problems effectively.”

Meanwhile, her father, Hezekiel Matale, who is also a board member of the TMSC, said he has always wanted to be a mechanic from the age of seven.

“At a young age, I remember taking a trip with my grandfather. On the morning we were supposed to leave, the car’s brakes failed completely. Someone was called to repair them, but despite their efforts, the problem could not be fixed, and we had to cancel the trip. That experience stayed with me, and I developed an interest in mechanics,” he said.

“As I grew older, I pursued this passion academically. In grade 8, I attended a technical college where I completed my N1 and N2 qualifications in motor mechanics.”

Hezekiel said the greatest thing one could do is pursue mechanics.

“People often underestimate that mechanics are highly trained professionals. There is a common misconception that becoming a mechanic is a low-skill occupation, but in reality it requires a long and structured process of education, training, and practical experience. Ultimately, the automotive repair industry is an essential part of the economy and daily life,” he said.