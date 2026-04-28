Got a project related to SA’s diverse cultural heritage?

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If you have a heritage project that can help preserve, protect, and promote SA’s diverse cultural heritage, the National Heritage Council (NHC) is calling on you to apply for the 2026/27 heritage funding for community-based projects.

The deadline for applications is May 15.

The NHC says projects must focus on heritage preservation through research, documentation, digitisation, education, and knowledge transfer.

Eligible applicants include:

Educational institutions

Non-profit companies

Non-profit organisations

Non-governmental organisations

Community-based organisations

Associations, foundations, and community trusts (excluding family trusts)

Traditional councils

NHC CEO Dr Thabo Manetsi said: “A core responsibility of the NHC is to allocate funding to heritage projects that align with our mandate and contribute meaningfully to preserving SA’s diverse cultural legacy. These initiatives play a vital role in strengthening social cohesion and fostering a shared national identity.”

Funding Categories

Funding will be allocated across three main categories:

Living heritage: Projects focusing on documenting oral histories, indigenous knowledge systems, cultural digitisation, and the preservation of Khoi and San heritage.

Cultural, natural, and resistance heritage: Initiatives that explore traditional leadership, resistance movements, and culturally significant or sacred sites.

Education and training: Programmes aimed at promoting heritage awareness, knowledge transfer, and public education to support nation-building.

The NHC says applicants funded under the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme or existing NHC funding cycles will not be eligible unless they have submitted all outstanding reports or completed agreed deliverables.

All submissions must be completed online via the NHC’s praxis grant management system, accessible through https://nhc.praxisgms.co.za/ or on the NHC website.

No emailed or hand-delivered applications will be considered.

For more information on application requirements and criteria, visit www.nhc.org.za or email funding@nhc.org.za for NHC funding enquiries. — GCIS Vuk’uzenzele