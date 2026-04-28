Matlala in legal battle with state over supermax prison move

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Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala initiates a legal challenge against commissioner of the department of correctional services, Makgothi Thobakgale . Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has initiated a legal showdown against the state in a bid to be moved back to Kgoši Mampuru II prison ahead of his criminal trial.

Matlala is being detained at eBongweni Correctional Centre, a super maximum-security prison, in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

He argues being in KZN while facing trial in Gauteng would render his trial unfair due to not having sufficient time to consult his legal team while charges against him mount.

“The supermax facility is plus minus 700km away from the Johannesburg high court as well as Pretoria magistrate’s court wherein my trial will take place. The high costs associated with this adds an unnecessary burden on me and further hampers my ability to prepare adequately,” Matlala argues in court papers.

Matlala wants the high court in Pretoria to direct the state to transfer him to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre, where he was initially remanded before being found with a phone.

The department of correctional services national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, and minister Pieter Groenewald intend to oppose the application.

In his application, Matlala seeks an order declaring his detention, as a remand detainee, at the C-Max section of Kgosi Mampuru Il Correctional Centre and subsequent transfer inconsistent with the constitution and invalid.

Matlala was moved in December 2025.

“In view of my trial being set down for July 20, I now need to consult my legal team on a continuous basis to prepare my defence on the matter …and to consult with various experts I intend on calling in my defence.

“The high costs associated with transporting my legal team, accommodation …make this an unaffordable exercise which will ultimately limit my ability to prepare for the trial adequately which may indirectly render my trial unfair on the basis of inability to access my legal team…”

Matlala is charged with the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane. He faces more counts of attempted murder for a 2022 shooting of taxi boss Madoda “Joe” Sibanyoni and his associates.

Matlala also faces corruption charges in relation to a R360m tender awarded to his company, Medicare24.

Matlala contends his detention conditions since July 7 at C Max in Pretoria after he was found with a cellphone has caused him severe psychological distress.

A clinical psychologist’s report from February, attached in court papers, saud Matlala had symptoms consistent with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Matlala also argues the move resulted to him not being able to adequately consult his legal team before being interviewed by Madlanga commission evidence leaders in March.

Matlala was due to appear in Pretoria magistrate’s court on April 7 but did not which led the court to direct the department to him keep in Pretoria for his appearance on April 20.

“…my continued incarceration at eBongweni has proven to be wholly unmanageable and prejudicial to my ability to prepare my defence as well as in the case of the April 7, I was even unable to attend court."

His appearance was in relation to corruption charges in the police tender.

He returns to the dock on May 13 along with 12 police officers.