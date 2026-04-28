One imbizo, one driver’s licence, one step forward

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Young people recently attended the Youth and Business Imbizo held at the Midvaal Christian Centre.

Seipati Mofokeng had wanted her driver’s licence for a long time. She just couldn’t afford it.

The 32-year-old from Meyerton is one of the young people who found their way to the Youth and Business Imbizo held at the Midvaal Christian Centre, an event hosted by the higher education and training department in partnership with the Midvaal local municipality. What she found there changed her prospects.

Through the Midvaal Skills Development Centre, Mofokeng enrolled in a Code 10 driving licence programme at no cost. She also completed short courses in painting and health and safety, adding certificates to a CV that previously had little to show.

“I am unemployed, and I have been meaning to do my driver’s licence for quite a while,” Mofokeng said.

“When I got this opportunity, I was so happy, because it is expensive to get a licence when you have no income. I am now able to apply for driving jobs because of this.”

The imbizo brought together students, unemployed youth, local businesses, sector education training authorities, skills development agencies and government departments.

The focus was the youth Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET) cohort, a group that higher education and training deputy minister Mimmy Gondwe described as numbering more than four million nationally.

“We meet at a time when South Africa continues to grapple with high and unprecedented levels of youth unemployment, currently standing at approximately 46%,” Gondwe said.

She urged municipalities to go beyond training and absorb qualified artisans into roles that address real service delivery needs.

The Midvaal Skills Development Centre, which opened in 2025, is the result of a partnership between the Midvaal local municipality and Heineken Beverages. It offers artisan training in plumbing, carpentry, bricklaying, electrical work, millwrighting and boilermaking.

It functions as a hub for enterprise development, supporting small businesses with access to training and resources. All programmes are free, with stipends provided to support participation.

Midvaal executive mayor Peter Teixeira said platforms like the imbizo are essential. “Many young people have benefited from programmes like this and have gone on to build successful and fulfilling lives for themselves and their families.”

For Mofokeng, the next step is finding work. She now has the tools to do it. — GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele