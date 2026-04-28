The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Boitumelo Clinic in Sebokeng is allegedly too small to handle the number of patients. Patients have complained that they wait in long queues outside in blistering heat with no shelter. File photo

Residents still waiting for new clinic 10 years and R20.9m later

After 10 years and R20.9m spent on what was meant to be a highly advanced facility, only a boundary wall has been built. Stock image (123RF.com)

Residents of Sebokeng in the Vaal will have to wait another three years for the completion of the state-of-the-art Boitumelo Clinic, as the lack of budget has put its future in doubt.

After 10 years and R20.9m spent on what was meant to be a highly advanced facility, only a boundary wall has been built.

The project’s future now hangs in the balance after the Gauteng infrastructure department’s withdrawal as the implementing agent.

According to an official document seen by Sowetan, the project started in 2010 and was supposed to be completed in 2018.

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Matlala in legal battle with state over supermax prison move

Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala initiates a legal challenge against commissioner of the department of correctional services, Makgothi Thobakgale. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has initiated a legal showdown against the state in a bid to be moved back to Kgoši Mampuru II prison before his criminal trial.

Matlala is being detained at eBongweni Correctional Centre, a super maximum-security prison, in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

He argues being in KZN while facing trial in Gauteng would render his trial unfair due to not having sufficient time to consult his legal team while charges against him mount.

“The supermax facility is about 700km away from the Johannesburg high court as well as the Pretoria magistrate’s court wherein my trial will take place. The high costs associated with this add an unnecessary burden on me and further hamper my ability to prepare adequately,” Matlala argues in court papers.

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Ouaddou relieved as Bucs stay on top after Soweto derby stalemate

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says all is not lost in the Betway Premiership race. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is relieved that their title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns played to a goalless draw against Richards Bay on the same day that Bucs dropped two points during their 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

After Sunday’s drama, the Buccaneers are still top of the table with 59 points and lead second-placed Sundowns, who have played a game less, by a single point.

Had Sundowns defeated Bay, it would have meant the Brazilians leading them by two points with a game in hand.

Ouaddou was disappointed with the two points dropped in the title race, but after Sundowns drew later in the evening, he was relieved that they still remained in the lead.

“Let’s wait and see how the other results go,” Ouaddou said.