Almost 400 new electricity metres in Alex tampered with in six months

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Alexandra is among areas with high rates of nonpayment for electricity and high consumption in Johannesburg. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

A R3.2m electricity infrastructure upgrade in Alexandra has been derailed after City Power discovered that all 384 newly installed prepaid meters were tampered with just months after being commissioned.

The prepaid electricity meters, along with pillar boxes, were installed along 11th Avenue in October 2025 as part of a broader infrastructure upgrade and revenue protection programme. The project was aimed at normalising electricity supply in the area after years of illegal connections that had severely strained the network.

The tampering underlines the utility’s struggle with rampant electricity theft, which robs it of revenue while putting excessive pressure on an already overloaded grid in some areas.

City Power said it spent R2.38m on the metering and normalisation process, excluding a further R900,000 used to replace a mini substation (MSS) that had failed due to overloading caused by electricity theft.

However, by January 2026, concerns began to emerge when the utility detected a sharp and unusual decline in electricity vending in the area. The drop in prepaid purchases triggered an internal investigation, which included audits and on-site inspections of the meters.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “The findings were alarming. City Power confirmed that all 384 households had tampered with or bridged their meters, an illegal practice that bypasses the metering system and allows electricity to be consumed without being recorded or paid for.”

He added that the full financial impact of the tampering was expected to be far greater. The figure excludes ongoing revenue losses from unmetered electricity consumption, as well as the additional costs associated with enforcement, repairs and system recovery.

After meetings with residents, City Power said they have implemented penalties for those found to have tampered with their meters. Standard households are required to pay R14,408, while pensioners face a reduced fee of R4,605.

Errant residents must first settle these fees and comply with regulations before their electricity supply can be restored, said Mangena. The utility has stressed that compliance is essential to ensure fair service delivery and protect the long-term sustainability of the electricity network.

Electricity theft often results in outages, equipment damage and disruptions to supply, affecting both compliant and non-compliant residents.

City Power has also warned of serious safety risks linked to illegal connections, including the potential for electrical fires, explosions, and electrocution, particularly in densely populated areas like Alexandra.

Despite the scale of the tampering, the utility said it had found no evidence of internal negligence or collusion in the installation or monitoring of the meters. According to City Power, its systems functioned as intended by detecting irregular vending patterns, which ultimately led to the discovery of the tampering.

City Power said its enforcement efforts are part of a broader, citywide initiative. Similar normalisation and inspection programmes have been implemented in areas such as Mayibuye, Pennyville, Freedom Park and Tshepisong.

This story is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.

Sowetan