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Former Fort Hare senate members claim Mabuyane’s deregistration ‘irregular’

Sworn affidavits on how matter was handled likely to strengthen premier’s court challenge

Asanda Nini

Asanda Nini

The ANC’s provincial integrity commission has cleared Eastern Cape premier  Oscar Mabuyane of unethical behavior relating to his master's degree registration at Fort Hare
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed on Tuesday that his application to have the deregistration reviewed and set aside would be heard on June 18. (FACEBOOK)

Fresh claims by two former University of Fort Hare senate members have added weight to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s long-running challenge to his 2021 deregistration from a master’s degree programme, just weeks before the matter returns to court.

The former student leaders, Fezile Mtyhida and Sibusiso Zonke, have both submitted sworn affidavits alleging that the decision to deregister Mabuyane was irregular and did not follow proper university processes.

Their claims focus on the conduct of suspended vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, who they allege bypassed established academic procedures and effectively dictated the outcome to the senate.

Mabuyane confirmed on Tuesday that his application to have the deregistration reviewed and set aside would be heard on June 18 — the first time the dispute will be fully ventilated before a court.

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