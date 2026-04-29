Former Fort Hare senate members claim Mabuyane’s deregistration ‘irregular’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed on Tuesday that his application to have the deregistration reviewed and set aside would be heard on June 18.

Fresh claims by two former University of Fort Hare senate members have added weight to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s long-running challenge to his 2021 deregistration from a master’s degree programme, just weeks before the matter returns to court.

The former student leaders, Fezile Mtyhida and Sibusiso Zonke, have both submitted sworn affidavits alleging that the decision to deregister Mabuyane was irregular and did not follow proper university processes.

Their claims focus on the conduct of suspended vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, who they allege bypassed established academic procedures and effectively dictated the outcome to the senate.

Mabuyane confirmed on Tuesday that his application to have the deregistration reviewed and set aside would be heard on June 18 — the first time the dispute will be fully ventilated before a court.