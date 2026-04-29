More violence claims lives of two taxi drivers in Ekurhuleni

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Bokamoso Maroga, 19, is one of the taxi drivers who were shot and killed in Zonkiziswe, Katlehong on Tuesday evening.

The ongoing taxi violence in Zonkizizwe, Ekurhuleni, left two people dead and one badly hurt after gunmen opened fire on drivers in separate incidents on Tuesday.

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said three people were hit by bullets at a taxi rank.

“Two men, aged 30 and 34, were shot dead, while a 38-year-old man was injured and rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The victims were sitting in taxis when two suspects appeared and opened fire,” Kweza said.

She said no arrests had been made and investigations were continuing.

According to community leader Duma Radebe, the killings, which happened in the evening, were a continuation of the shooting that began earlier in the day.

Radebe said around 11am on Tuesday, a group of armed men had opened fire outside a taxi rank used by the Katlehong Taxi Association, known as Kapta.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Radebe said the situation escalated later that evening.

“I received a call around 7pm saying the shootings had started again, and this time two taxi drivers were shot and killed. One of them had gone to the shops. The shootings happened at the same time, on the same street. It looks like two groups were assigned to carry out these attacks simultaneously,” Radebe explained.

One person was also injured.

The two drivers killed were from rival associations − one from the Zonkizizwe Taxi Association (Zota) and the other from Kapta.

This is not the first time the area has experienced such violence. Around the same time last year, Sowetan reported a wave of deadly taxi-related attacks across parts of Katlehong, including Palm Ridge and Zonkizizwe.

Sowetan reported that at least 18 people were killed in a single month, many of them linked to taxi violence. Among the victims was a well-known Katlehong taxi owner who was also gunned down, sending shockwaves through the community.

Speaking to Sowetan, Kapta spokesperson Sakhelwe Ngobese said the incidents appeared to be co-ordinated.

“It looks like we’ve gone back to the violence again. Things are a mess now. People were shot, and we are still trying to establish the motive, but [the two shootings] do not look like a coincidence. This was intentional,” he said.

Ngobese added that the morning attack could have been far worse.

“Luckily, when they started shooting at our vehicles in the morning, there were no passengers. The taxis were outside the rank waiting for passengers,” he said.

He believes the attacks are a continuation of long-standing tensions within the taxi industry.

Sowetan