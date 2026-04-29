REGISTER | Capitec BizTalk ‘Cash is King’ event for entrepreneurs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thriving businesses don’t just make money. They track it, manage it, and make decisions with a clear view of their cash at all times.

Across SA, business owners are navigating a landscape that demands more than just good ideas. It requires practical financial understanding, adaptability, and the confidence to make informed decisions in real time.

That’s why Capitec has launched BizTalk, a business incubation platform bringing together entrepreneurs, industry leaders and financial experts for focused, practical conversations on building sustainable businesses.

Hosted in partnership with the Sowetan, Arena Events and BankerX, BizTalk is centred around a series of monthly events taking place around the country and streamed online, giving business owners access to real insights, tools and networks.

The first BizTalk event will take place on May 6 2026. Titled Cash is King, it focuses on one of the most critical — and often overlooked — aspects of running a business: managing cashflow.

This is a topic that matters to every business, at every stage. Sales can look like success, but revenue on its own does not tell the full story. Without a clear view of money coming in and going out, businesses risk making decisions based on assumptions rather than facts.

This is where many businesses get stuck. Costs increase quietly, customers take longer to pay, and opportunities arise with no cash available to act on them.

Capitec BizTalk events are hosted by Koshiek Karan, founder and CEO of Banker X. (Capitec)

Hosted by BankerX founder and CEO Koshiek Karan — a former investment banker turned financial education entrepreneur — the BizTalk Cash is King event will unpack how to better understand and manage cashflow, giving business owners practical insights they can apply immediately.

Simply put, it will highlight the simple financial habits that separate surviving businesses from thriving ones.

Attend online or in person: register now

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, May 6 2026

Wednesday, May 6 2026 Venue: Online, or in person in Soweto

Online, or in person in Soweto Time: 6pm to 7pm online, or 5pm to 7pm in-person

Click here to register via the Arena Events website and secure your virtual or physical seat for this insightful event.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.