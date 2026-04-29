The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Suspended Ekurhuleni deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's court charged with corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice. They have been released on R30,000 bail.

Shock at missing docket of Lerutla crash victim

Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla. Picture: Antonio Muchave (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The family of a woman killed in a fatal car crash involving Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla say they were shocked to learn the docket into her death had been closed and is missing from a police storeroom.

Sandra Mathabathe Mamaila died on May 14 2021 when a black Mercedes G Wagon driven by Lerutla crashed into her Hyundai.

Details of the crash emerged last week during Lerutla’s bail application, where it emerged that a case of culpable homicide registered with Bedfordview police had been withdrawn in 2023.

Speaking to Sowetan, Sandra’s cousin, William Mamaila, said they found out through the media the case discussed during the court appearance of suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Lerutla was that of their relative because of the similarities.

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WATCH | AG concerned about Ekurhuleni and Tshwane finances, warns of environment ‘prone to abuse’

City of Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The office of the auditor-general (AG) has raised concerns about the City of Ekurhuleni’s “weak” oversight of procurement processes, warning that failures in bid controls are leaving the municipality vulnerable to fraud and manipulation.

This comes as the metro continues to struggle with compliance with legislation governing procurement and financial management and with auditors flagging persistent breakdowns in supply chain management and contract oversight.

The business unit leader in the AG’s office, Tlamelo Ramantsi, said inconsistencies in how bids are evaluated, coupled with excessive discretion exercised by officials, have created an environment prone to abuse.

Ramantsi was making a presentation before the standing committee on public accounts in parliament on Tuesday as part of the committee’s oversight into municipalities.

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Brown Mogotsi seeks recusal of Madlanga evidence leader

Brown Mogotsi testifies before the Madlanga commission. Picture: Freddy Mavunda (Freddy Mavunda)

Brown Mogotsi, a self-proclaimed police agent, wants advocate Matthew Chaskalson to recuse himself as evidence leader during his evidence before the Madlanga commission.

Mogotsi appeared before the commission on Tuesday afternoon.

His lawyer, Makaula Sekgatja, said they would file a substantive application by midday on Wednesday.

However, commission chairperson retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said the application should be filed by the close of business on Wednesday, and the answering affidavit by May 6, followed by the replying affidavit by May 11.

“The hearing of Mr Mogotsi will resume on May 15, and the application for recusal will be heard on the morning of that day,” Madlanga said.

Chaskalson had previously accused Mogotsi of being a professional liar and lying under oath in an affidavit he had once signed.