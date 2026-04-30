IN PICS | Crime intelligence officer killed, another critical after ambush in KZN

One crime intelligence officer died and another is in a serious condition after they were ambushed in Cornubia, north of Durban, on Thursday.
Police said acting deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Anthony Gopaul was en route to the crime scene near Mount Edgecombe.
Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said members arrived at the scene after reports of gunfire.
“On arrival, officers established that two occupants of a bakkie had come under attack from individuals travelling in a white Toyato Quantum,” said Rusa.
“The bakkie was extensively damaged after being riddled with bullets. A significant number of spent cartridges were recovered on scene, indicating the use of high-calibre firearms.”
Paramedics attended to the officer, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The officer who has driving the bakkie was declared dead at the scene.
TimesLIVE
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