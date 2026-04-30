IN PICS | Inside the luxury lifestyle of Calvin Mathibeli and his celebrity wife

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Pictures posted on social media offer a glimpse into the luxury lifestyle of Calvin Mathibeli and his spouse Simangele, a former Yizo Yizo, Zone 14, and Scandal! actress who serves as CEO of Calvin and Family Security Services.

The images shared on Instagram show travel to countries including the United Arab Emirates, events and high-end settings.

The couple’s public profile has drawn attention as questions circulate about their company’s operations, including concerns raised by some workers regarding employment conditions and pension contributions.

Simangele and Calvin Mathibeli. (Instagram)

Allegations are the company has not been making pension contributions to the relevant authority despite deducting money from workers’ salaries.

While the couple flaunt their lifestyle on social media with pictures that include a cabbage farm and a kraal full of cattle, one employee told Sowetan his pension statement from Salt Employee Benefits, which he received last week, shows the company only made four contributions in the past 25 months.

The last payment of R611 was in April last year. The company has been deducting R416 from his monthly salary but to date he has a pension credit of R2,584.

Other allegations are that employees who complained were dismissed.

The company has denied all allegations, stating salaries and benefits, including provident fund contributions, are up to date and all employees are on signed, renewable contracts that are performance-based.

One of the photos posted on social media. (Insta)

However, Salt, the administrator of the Private Security Sector Provident Fund, painted a different picture.

“Calvin and Family Security Services is non-compliant in terms of its statutory obligation to pay over provident fund contributions on behalf of its employees for multiple periods.”

Salt said 135 determinations have been issued to date by the office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator against the company after complaints by staff.

Calvin Mathibeli in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. (Instagram)

The business was recently flagged by the DA in Gauteng after it scored a R234m three-year tender to guard Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto. The party called for oversight on costs and worker payments.

A guard stationed at the hospital said their problems started when they were not given proper contracts.

“We never signed any contracts, just the guidelines of work,” he said. “Every time we have asked for it, we are told they are working on it. The employer has terminated our contract because we have raised issues on salary increases and our pension contributions.”

Mathibeli, however, maintained the business is compliant and has cited internal challenges, including disciplinary issues and criminal activity uncovered on-site.

“We note with concern several inaccuracies in your recent communication. At first, you made a false allegation that there are no valid contracts between the company and its employees, which is entirely false. All our employees are engaged under lawful, signed contracts, which are periodically renewed in line with company procedures.

“You further falsely claimed 40 employees were not renewed due to provident fund-related queries. No such concerns were raised by the employees themselves. We heard this for the first time from your side.”

Calvin Mathibeli's Instagram life. (Insta)

He said they are unaware of the 135 determinations against the company by the Pension Funds Adjudicator.

“This claim is serious and surprising, as the company does not know such determinations or the basis thereof. We will be forwarding your correspondence to the PFA for clarification. The company has never been invited to nor participated in any formal hearing with the PFA regarding the alleged determinations you refer to, and as a result we have no knowledge of such determinations, their basis, or their validity. Given the seriousness of this claim, it is concerning and procedurally irregular that such information would be referenced without the company being formally notified or allowed to respond. We therefore reiterate our request that you provide the relevant correspondence or official documentation in your possession to enable us to properly investigate and formally engage the PFA on this matter.”

Inside the lifestyle of Calvin Mathibeli and his CEO spouse. (Insta)

Earlier this year a KwaZulu-Natal court gave Mathibeli 24 hours to remove “all defamatory posts” he had made about provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on social media, websites and digital media. He was also prohibited from repeating accusations against Mkhwanazi.