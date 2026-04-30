LISTEN | Taxi violence claims teen’s life two months into job as driver

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bokamoso Moraga, 19, is one of two taxi drivers who were shot and killed in Zonkiziswe on Tuesday night.

Nineteen-year-old Bokamoso Moraga had only been working as a taxi driver for two months when he was shot and killed in a suspected taxi-violence attack in Zonkizizwe on Tuesday evening.

The teenager is one of two drivers killed in the Ekurhuleni township on the same night.

Earlier in the day gunmen had shot at other drivers, who all escaped unharmed.

Moraga’s family said he had started working in February, seeking to earn a living and become independent. His aunt, Tshepang, said what makes his death more painful is that he was not involved in any conflict.

“He died for something that had nothing to do with him. He had only just started working. He was trying to make a living, find stability and be his own man. Then he was killed like this, for something he had no part in,” she said.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1671251">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

According to Tshepang, Moraga dropped out of school and assisted his brother transporting schoolchildren before becoming a driver himself. “Earlier this year he began working for the Zonkizizwe Taxi Association. All he wanted to was to have something of his own without being dependent.”

We are not OK as a family. What has happened to him is something no-one would ever wish on anyone. It’s very painful. Our hearts are broken and you can see it in his parents. This is eating them up — Bokamoso Moraga's aunt Tshepang

On the day he was killed, Moraga had just finished his shift and was on his way to park his taxi when he was ambushed.

According to Tshepang, witnesses said a car had been following Moraga before the shooting. “When he was done transporting passengers, he went to park the taxi. That’s when the suspects approached and opened fire.”

She said the family was struggling to come to terms with his death. “We are not OK as a family. What has happened to him is something no-one would ever wish on anyone. It’s very painful. Our hearts are broken and you can see it in his parents. This is eating them up,”

Tshepang described Moraga as respectful, humble and someone deeply loved in his community. “He was not involved in drugs, he was not a criminal, and he was not a troublemaker. He was peaceful and well-mannered.”

Community organisations have raised serious safety concerns with regard to taxi violence. Livion Lukhele, speaking on behalf of the SA National Civic Organisation, said the violence was eroding trust in public transport.

“As an organisation, we are saddened by what has happened in Zonkizizwe. This is the transport our community relies on daily to go to work, to school and to run errands. People are living in fear of using it,” he said.

The trauma is that what if today is the day they fight and I find myself in a taxi? It’s the fear of not knowing when it will happen — Linda Chivhango, friend of Moraga

Last year Sowetan reported taxi violence had claimed at least 18 lives in one month in Ekurhuleni.

Lukhele said the ongoing violence was traumatising communities. “Even if you are not physically hurt, witnessing or thinking about these shootings affects you. People are afraid, unsure if they will return home safely. Trust has been broken, and passenger safety must be prioritised.”

Moraga’s death, he said, was a painful reminder of what is at stake. “This is a young person who had just started working, trying to build a future and support his family. His life has been cut short. It’s a major setback not only for the family, but for the entire community.”

One of Moraga’s friends, Linda Chivhango, said the community was shattered by his death, which had left her in fear if using taxis.

“We are afraid. I’m afraid myself. We are scared to go to the shops. We are scared to go to the taxi ranks because in Zonkizizwe you don’t know when the fight starts,” she said.

“The trauma is that what if today is the day they fight and I find myself in a taxi? It’s the fear of not knowing when it will happen.”

As a student, she said she feared public transport on a daily basis. “It’s the terror of using taxis to go to school.”

Sowetan