Manamela asked to back Gardee murder claims with sworn evidence

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The Madlanga commission has asked suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela to submit a sworn affidavit and evidence supporting her allegations within its terms of reference.

This is contained in a letter the commission sent to the Gardee family on Thursday.

It was in response to a letter sent on April 20 by the family of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee’s slain daughter, Hillary, who requested that the commission summon key witnesses to testify on allegations of police interference in the investigation into Hillary’s murder.

In a letter addressed to the commission’s secretary, the family, through its attorneys, TG Mbatha Attorneys, called for urgent action after explosive claims made by Manamela during a media briefing on April 19.

Manamela claimed she was sidelined for acting against corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS). She also claimed there was interference in the investigation into Gardee’s murder.

The family said during Manamela’s briefing, serious and far-reaching allegations were made concerning interference with investigations, obstruction of justice and possible criminal conduct by senior members of the SAPS, specifically in relation to the murder of Hillary.

In a letter to TG Mbatha Attorneys on Thursday, commission secretary Dr Nolitha Vukutha said “the commission will revert to yourselves once we have heard from Lt-Gen Manamela”.

TimesLIVE