New FNB loan helps get young professionals a first home sooner

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The hardest part of buying your first home is getting started. FNB just made that start a lot more manageable.

FNB has launched what it describes as a market-first home loan solution aimed at helping young South Africans get a foot on the property ladder earlier.

Designed to help ease the financial pressures associated with the early years of owning a home, it allows qualifying graduates and young professionals under the age of 35 to make interest-only home loan repayments at a competitive fixed rate for the first two years.

This reduces monthly repayments during the early stages of their careers, offering a more manageable and financially flexible path to first-time homeownership.

This solution reflects FNB’s commitment to supporting customers at every life stage, starting with the foundation that matters most: a place to call home — FNB home and structured lending CEO, Chris Labuschagne

FNB home and structured lending CEO Chris Labuschagne says many young buyers are priced out of the property market due to high property prices and the requirement to start full repayments from day one.

“By giving customers the first two years to settle into their careers with interest-only repayments and a fixed rate, we are enabling them to step into homeownership with confidence and stability,” he says.

“The solution helps with budgeting certainty and protects young buyers against rising rates for the initial period. This reflects FNB’s commitment to supporting customers at every life stage, starting with the foundation that matters most: a place to call home,” says Labuschagne.

Key benefits for young buyers

Individuals under 35 who have attained a qualification at NQF Level 5 or higher can enjoy these benefits:

No capital repayments during the first two years — young homeowners will pay interest, fees and home insurance (if applicable).

— young homeowners will pay interest, fees and home insurance (if applicable). A more tailored and competitive fixed interest rate for the initial 24 months , locked in at registration to protect young buyers from interest rate fluctuations.

, locked in at registration to protect young buyers from interest rate fluctuations. A loan of up to 110% of the property value , helping customers cover both the property purchase price and bond-related costs when buying a home.

, helping customers cover both the property purchase price and bond-related costs when buying a home. Smooth repayment transition after two years , with repayments adjusting to include both interest and capital.

, with repayments adjusting to include both interest and capital. Flexible loan terms of up to 30 years , allowing customers to choose a repayment plan that suits their budget.

, allowing customers to choose a repayment plan that suits their budget. 50% discount on bond attorney registration costs when the home loan application is made directly via nav» Home on the FNB Banking App, or when you are a first-time home buyer.

“We want young South Africans to start building generational wealth sooner. This offering is our way of saying to our young customers, ‘You don’t need to delay building your future,’” Labuschagne says.

“This newly launched home loan is designed to give graduates and young professionals room to start, room to grow, room to settle, and room to step into homeownership without overwhelming financial strain.”

Additional rewards for eBucks members

At the heart of the new FNB home loan offering are simple and meaningful eBucks rewards of up to R30,000 from the bank’s retail partners — designed to help young homeowners create their dream space from day one:

A welcome voucher worth up to R14,500 for groceries at Pick n Pay or home essentials at Cielo or Le Creuset.

Move-in-day support with a R500 SweepSouth voucher for professional cleaning services or a R500 Mr D voucher for hassle-free meals.

Annual milestone rewards totalling up to R15,000 for up to nine years from the start of the home loan.

These rewards ensure that young buyers can settle into a space that truly feels like home from the moment they move in.

“We understand the unique financial journey of emerging professionals, young people building careers while supporting families and establishing independence.

“This is why we believe that owning a home is one of the most empowering financial steps a young person can take. We are proud to help them take that bold and confident step sooner,” Labuschagne says.

This article was sponsored by FNB.