Rifles, grenade launcher stolen from Pretoria army base

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SAPS and Thaba Tshwane military police confirmed the theft from Tek Base in Lyttelton. File image

At least three R4 rifles and a grenade launcher have been stolen from a military base in Pretoria.

The break-in was reported at midday on Monday.

The South African Police Service and Thaba Tshwane military police confirmed the theft from Tek Base in Lyttelton.

“A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) discovered a break-in at a storeroom on returning from an official funeral in Mafikeng, North West,” they said.

“The security door had been forcefully opened. It is suspected access to the premises was gained by cutting a hole in the perimeter fence. Empty SANDF equipment boxes were discovered in nearby bushes.”

An investigation is under way. The SANDF is also verifying if any additional equipment or items are missing.

Rifles were stolen from the Lyttleton base in 2019.

TimesLIVE