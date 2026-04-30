News

Rifles, grenade launcher stolen from Pretoria army base

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The R4 rifles stolen from a Lyttelton military base are still missing.
The SAPS and Thaba Tshwane military police confirmed the theft from Tek Base in Lyttelton. File image (Supplied)

At least three R4 rifles and a grenade launcher have been stolen from a military base in Pretoria.

The break-in was reported at midday on Monday.

The South African Police Service and Thaba Tshwane military police confirmed the theft from Tek Base in Lyttelton.

“A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) discovered a break-in at a storeroom on returning from an official funeral in Mafikeng, North West,” they said.

“The security door had been forcefully opened. It is suspected access to the premises was gained by cutting a hole in the perimeter fence. Empty SANDF equipment boxes were discovered in nearby bushes.”

An investigation is under way. The SANDF is also verifying if any additional equipment or items are missing.

Rifles were stolen from the Lyttleton base in 2019.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi on joining Top Billing, redefining beauty plus marriage

2

SOWETAN | Mr President, time to act on Tolashe

3

ASANDA GCOYI | Why harm reduction in smoking matters in policymaking

4

MSIZI MYEZA | DGs, CEOs no bag carriers for principals, board members

5

Angélique Kidjo, Kamasi Washington to headline star-studded Joy of Jazz

Related Articles