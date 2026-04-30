Shebeshxt denied bail for the third time

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Third time was not the charm for Lekompo artist Shebeshxt, whose third attempt to get bail failed when the magistrate told him he failed to bring exceptional circumstances and new facts before court.

Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, appeared before magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi at Polokwane magistrate’s court, where he had stated that he would be bringing another application on new facts.

However, Netshiozwi denied him bail.

“The new facts brought before court were already known from the first bail application.”

Netshiozwi also said Shebe was at liberty to approach a higher court, just like he did in the first bail application, by taking the matter to the high court.

The bail was also denied at the high court when he had appealed the bail refusal.

Shebe handed himself over to the police in November last year after allegedly shooting an excited fan who was greeting him. The man was seriously injured, and Shebe was charged with attempted murder.

Handing down judgment, Netshiozwi said the new facts as presented by Shebe’s lawyer were that he needed to have an operation on his leg; his partner had given birth; the landlord where he is renting wants to evict them, which may mean their newborn may not have accommodation; and that his other child in Gauteng needs maintenance.

He said all that was available during the first bail application, so it should not be regarded as new facts.

Regarding the operation on his leg, Netshiozwi said information before court shows that Shebe saw Dr Malose Phillip Chaba in July. Upon viewing the CT scan, Chaba, who is a general practitioner, referred Shebe to a specialist to look at his leg.

“Even though he is said to have been in pain, it is alleged he committed other crimes.

“The court has noted that it has given its judgment without fear or favour. It noted that it will not be persuaded by mob psychology either against or for the applicant,” Netshiozwi said.

The defence’s application to have the magistrate recuse himself was also dismissed.

After the judgment was handed down, some of Shebe’s fans were unhappy. They made noise and gestures, complaining about the magistrate’s refusal to release him on bail.

The matter will be back at the regional court in Polokwane on May 15.