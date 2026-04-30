The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Calvin and Family Security Services guards at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital claim they were unfairly dismissed.

Bara guards face dismissal after querying pensions and salary hikes

Calvin and Family Security Services guards at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital claim unfair dismissal. (Thulani Mbele)

After working as a security guard for just over two years, Andile* was stunned to learn last week that his employment was being terminated and his employer had only contributed R2,500 towards his pension.

Andile is among 38 workers from Calvin and Family Security Services who were last week served with notices of termination by the company, which is owned by controversial Durban businessman Calvin Mojalefa Mathibeli.

Mathibeli runs the company with his actress wife Simangele, who is its CEO. He was ordered by the Durban high court last month to remove defamatory social media posts and retract allegations of corruption against KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

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WATCH | No water shortage, just system failure: Joburg’s water crisis laid bare at reservoir launch

Water and sanitation ministers Pemmy Majodina and David Mahlobo with Joburg mayor Dada Morero and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi at the Brixton reservoir launch. (Koena Mashale)

Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina says Johannesburg’s water crisis is not due to a lack of supply but rather failing infrastructure and distribution systems.

Majodina was speaking on Wednesday when the city launched the Brixton reservoir and tower to help deal with ongoing water challenges experienced in some parts of the city.

This comes after government gave Johannesburg three months to make progress in addressing the crisis in February, when President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a delegation to intervene.

Majodina said while the launch marks a significant milestone, it must be understood within the broader context of water challenges in the city.

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Key facts ahead of underdogs final between Galaxy and Durban City

TS Galaxy are crowned champions after the Nedbank Cup final match against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18 2019 in Durban. Photo: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images (Anesh Debiky)

Here are a few facts about the Cup and the two sides.

Galaxy won the cup in 2019 when they were a second-tier side, stunning the mighty Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 courtesy of a late penalty from Zakhele Lepasa at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Then-lower league side Baroka stunned Chiefs in the quarterfinals, winning 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Baroka, then in the Vodacom League, came from behind to win with goals from Tom Ndlovu in the 44th minute and Thobani Mncwango in the 90th minute, overturning Knowledge Musona’s 36th-minute goal. Baroka were eventually beaten by Black Leopards, who were playing in the second tier, in the semis.

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