Honorary doctorate for soccer legend Doctor Khumalo

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Master of the Midfield: Theophilus “Doctor” Khumalo received the Doctor of Philosophy in Science hornorary degree from the Faculty of Sciences at Tshwane University of Technology. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player Theophilus “Doctor” Khumalo has received an honorary doctorate from the Tshwane University of Technology’s faculty of sciences.

The university bestowed Khumalo with a Doctor of Philosophy in Science [Kinesiology and Coaching Science] on Thursday.

The 59-year-old midfielder, who was born in Soweto, is the son of Kaizer Chiefs another legend, Eliakim “Pro” Khumalo.

He rose to prominence at Daliwonga Secondary School in Dube, Soweto, where fans nicknamed him “Vula-Vala” and later “16V” for his dazzling soccer skills, trickery, and tactical acumen.

Later in his career, those qualities that would earn him the enduring moniker “Doctor”.

Khumalo became a midfield maestro for Kaizer Chiefs and a cornerstone of the South African national team during the country’s re-entry into international football after isolation.

He played a pivotal role in Bafana Bafana’s historic 1996 Africa Cup of Nations triumph on home soil, helping to reintroduce South African football to the global stage with flair, leadership and humility.

According to the institution, honorary doctorates are among the highest recognitions in academia, awarded to individuals whose work has made a profound impact beyond the classroom.

Others who were honoured with doctoral degrees included Daphne Mashile-Nkosi, a businesswoman and chair of Kalagadi Manganese, as well as seasoned business executive Paul Mpho Makwana.

“These honorees serve as powerful role models whose careers align with TUT’s vision of a people-centred university that drives progress through cutting-edge teaching, learning, and research.

“Their achievements embody TUT’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and addressing societal challenges through knowledge creation,” said TUT.