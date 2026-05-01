Malema sues Ngizwe Mchunu for R1m over alleged defamatory remarks

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EFF leader Julius Malema during his court appearance at the East London magistrate’s on Wednesday morning.

EFF leader Julius Malema has instituted legal action against cultural activist and former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu demanding R1m in damages over alleged defamatory statements made during a recent televised interview and widely circulated social media clips.

According to a letter issued by England Slabbert Attorneys Inc, representing Malema, Mchunu must retract the statements and issue a public apology across all his platforms.

“We hereby demand that you retract the defamatory statements made against our client; your retraction is to take the form of a public statement in which you, inter alia: apologise to our client for the allegations made; you retract the statements made against our client on account of them being untrue and defamatory of our client; and your retraction is immediate and that you accept the hurtful, damaging and defamatory effect it has had on our client,” the attorneys said.

The legal representatives further instructed that the apology be published on all of Mchunu’s social media accounts, including Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram, and also issued as a press statement in his name.

They said the statement must also be sent to Newzroom Afrika, with the EFF’s communications team distributing it further to media houses.

Malema is also demanding R1m in damages, with his attorneys warning that failure to comply within 24 hours would result in legal proceedings.

“Should you fail to comply with the demands … our client has instructed to launch proceedings against you which may include an action for damages and to seek a punitive costs order against you,” the letter reads.

The dispute stems from comments allegedly made by Mchunu during a media interview on the sidelines of an anti-illegal immigration protest organised by the civic group March and March in Pretoria on Tuesday, April 28, outside the Union Buildings.

In the widely shared interview, Mchunu alleged that Malema received financial benefits linked to Nigerian drug dealers and suggested he was politically motivated to protect undocumented foreigners.

“… Julius Malema … he recently got 60 million from the Nigerian drug dealers, that’s why he is highly protected and is also willing to lose everything that he has, politically, in order to protect Nigerians and other illegal immigrants,” Mchunu could be heard saying.

He further referred to Malema as someone who “eats imali yamakwerekwere”, using a derogatory term for African foreigners.

Malema’s attorneys strongly rejected the claims, arguing that the statements were false, malicious and damaging to his reputation as both a MP and leader of the EFF.

“Your defamatory statements leave the listener and/or viewer with the inescapable impression that our client is engaged in criminal conduct and that he is dishonest. Your statements are neither true nor in the public interest. Your allegations are malicious and are calculated to undermine the good name of our client,” the letter stated.

The attorneys further said the remarks were designed to portray Malema as a criminal, fraudster and unethical leader, adding that the comments had already spread widely across social media platforms.

They also alleged that the statements were politically motivated ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

“Your defamatory statements are made deliberately to extract political leverage in the build-up to the upcoming local government elections, as you are a well-known public figure who openly supports the MK Party,” the letter reads.

The legal team argued that the continued circulation of the interview online was exacerbating reputational harm to Malema and the EFF.

Mchunu is required to comply with the demands or face court action that may include a damages claim and punitive costs order.

This is not the first time Malema has taken legal steps against public figures.

He recently also moved against Patriotic Alliance leader Kenny Kunene and social media personality Musa Khawula in separate matters involving alleged defamation.

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