Five things you need to know about Mazwi Kubheka’s return

For a month, there were many questions about where Vosloorus spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka was, and what might have happened to him. Kubheka was last seen on April 2 on his way to a bank to deposit money.
After countless pleas for his return and marches to highlight his case, Kubheka returned on Saturday evening, May 2. Police say he just “rocked up” at Vosloorus police station. Questions still linger around who took him, why and where he was kept.
Here are the five things you need to know about Kubheka’s return:
- He allegedly walked to Carnival City after being freed. An unknown motorist recognised him, gave him a lift and dropped him off near the Vosloorus police station.
- Kubheka claims he did not know whether it was day or night where he was kept as the light was never switched off.
- Police said he cannot fully account for what happened to him, as he was blindfolded for most of the ordeal.
- According to police Kubheka indicated that the place where he had been kept was “upstairs or on the first floor”, and during his capture he was allegedly guarded by two foreigners.
- After Kubheka’s return, his family took him to a place of safety as they believed they were being tailed.
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