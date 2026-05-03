Five things you need to know about Mazwi Kubheka’s return

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Vosloorus residents march to their local police station on May 1 demanding the safe return of spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka.

For a month, there were many questions about where Vosloorus spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka was, and what might have happened to him. Kubheka was last seen on April 2 on his way to a bank to deposit money.

After countless pleas for his return and marches to highlight his case, Kubheka returned on Saturday evening, May 2. Police say he just “rocked up” at Vosloorus police station. Questions still linger around who took him, why and where he was kept.

Here are the five things you need to know about Kubheka’s return: