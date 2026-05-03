Sassa, Postbank clash over ‘fees debt’

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The South African Social Security Agency and Postbank are embroiled in a tense dispute over the cancellation of a long-standing agreement that made Postbank Sassa’s primary disburser of grants.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank are embroiled in a tense dispute over the cancellation of a long-standing agreement that made Postbank Sassa’s primary disburser of grants.

This comes after Postbank last week threatened Sassa with a lawyers’ letter over an outstanding R116m debt Sassa owes it, which the agency refuses to pay.

Sassa has cited concerns raised by the auditor-general (AG) over the legal standing of the agreement. It has also questioned the legality of a special dispensation given to Postbank to disburse Sassa grants, given that the same opportunity has not been granted to other major banks.

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