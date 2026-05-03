Teen boy arrested after headless body of 16-year-old girl found in Limpopo bush

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A Limpopo teen boy has been arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl whose decapitated body was found in the veld. Picture:

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl whose naked and decapitated body was discovered in a bush in Pharare village, Limpopo police said.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place on Friday at about 6pm.

“According to reports, police received a complaint about a female found deceased in the bush, and they immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, police were met by a 17-year-old male suspect who directed them to a nearby bush area where the naked, headless body of the victim was discovered.”

Ledwaba said the teenager claimed he and the victim had been abducted by armed suspects travelling in a blue VW Polo.

“He further indicated that they were forced into the vehicle at gunpoint and driven to a bushy area along the road. In the bushes, the male sustained knife wounds to his arm and abdomen before managing to escape,” said Ledwaba.

The boy alleged that the group consisted of two men and two women who were masked and armed with firearms.

However, further investigation by police led to disturbing discoveries at the scene.

A search of the area resulted in the victim’s severed head being found buried near her body.

“After the incident, members of the provincial murder and robbery unit, the Mopani tracking team, and Maake detectives immediately commenced with intensive investigations that subsequently led to the apprehension of a 17-year-old male suspect while admitted at a local hospital on Saturday,” Ledwaba said.

“The suspect was positively linked with the murder, and police also confiscated a weapon that was [allegedly] utilised in the commission of the crime.”

A probation officer will assess the teenager in terms of the Child Justice Act before his court appearance.

Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE