WATCH | A year in the dark: Ebony Park families forced to survive without power

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Lesego Nkoana says himself and his sister took out close to R40k to install solar panels in order to have electricity. This is on top of the R6000 that was required by Eskom to install a new transformer. Photo Veli Nhlapo

It has been a year since 46 households at Ebony Park Phase 1, in Midrand, last had electricity.

Residents said they are suffering financial strain as a result — one resident pays R500 a week for gas, and another paid R40,000 for a solar power installation and R200 a month for wood to boil water.

The lack of electricity resulted from a damaged transformer, which Eskom said was caused by unauthorised tampering and illegal connections from residents. Each household was told to pay a R6,000 fine before a new transformer could be installed.

The residents have been in the dark since April last year, and many of them have also claimed to have been subjected to extortion by residents posing as community leaders who asked them to make financial contributions to get the power restored.

Lesego Nkoane said his family paid the R6,000 Eskom fine but still don’t have electricity and have spent close to R40,000 to get solar panels installed.

“My sister and I had to go extra deep into our pockets so that we could finally install the solar system,” he said. “Now we have heard that the government wants to start charging solar-powered houses, and for what, exactly, we don’t know. However, when the affluent areas had them, they weren’t being charged; it’s only starting now with small communities.”

Nkoane said his family struggled before the solar system was installed.

“You have to feed the children and bathe them for school. You can’t do that with cold water; they would only get sick...so that means we have to make fire to boil water, but we don’t live near the bushes, which means also buying the wood,” he said.

Another resident, Karabo Maphetho, said her family spends at least R500 a week on gas.

“No one thought it would go on for this long, and it’s not easy because we didn’t plan that we would go a whole year without electricity,” she said.

Maphetho, who said her mother has been making small payments towards settling the R6,000 Eskom fine, said the situation has forced them to relook at their finances, as they have a big family and spend a lot of money on gas.

“We spend at least R500 every week on gas, and that is excluding the food we have to eat hand-to-mouth because we can’t store meat.”

WATCH | About 46 houses in Ebony Park Phase 1 in Midrand have been without electricity since April 2025. This comes after their transformer was damaged due to overloading and bridging. Eskom says each affected house should pay R6000 before their power is switched on. pic.twitter.com/viGsAOSM3r — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) May 3, 2026

Eskom spokesperson Amanda Baanyang said: “The transformer supplying the area failed due to overloading, which was caused by meter tampering, bypassing, and illegal connections on the network.

“Customers who were found to have tampered with their meters and were not purchasing electricity were issued with tamper fines, which needed to be settled before we could proceed with the replacement of the transformer.”

However, Julia Madibogo said when she inquired about the problem at Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters, she was told that the previous homeowner had breached the transformer and that she would have to pay the fine.

“At this point, I was just tired and wanted electricity, so I paid the money. I paid R6,520. This was at the end of March this year. I was told that a technician would come and sort me out within seven to 14 working days, but no one came.

“They only sent a technician this morning [Saturday]. He came and told us that our transformer has a fault, and as such, he can’t do anything,” she said.

Some people took advantage of the situation out of desperation, she said.

“We were told to contribute money to buy a transformer, and this was coming from the WhatsApp groups that we have created. So, a lot of homeowners have been contributing about R1,000 a month or R500 a month. The last time I calculated the transactions, close to R90,000 was being contributed by people.

“So, when I realised that we are being asked to contribute, I felt something was fishy. When I got there [Megawatt], I was told that they are not even aware of our WhatsApp group or that we are buying our own transformer,” she said.

Ebony Park phase 1 residents being told to make contributions to buying a new transformer, Eskom said this is extortion as they never commissioned this. (Supplied)

Baanyang said Eskom was “not able to indicate when we will finish the work and restore the supply”.

She said once at least 60% of the customers had settled their tamper fines, the utility would commence with the replacement process.

Sowetan