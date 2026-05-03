What you need to know about Mazwi Kubheka’s disappearance and return

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On May 1, Vosloorus residents marched to the police station demanding the safe return of spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka.

On April 2, Vosloorus spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka “went missing”, allegedly on his way to deposit money at a bank.

A month later, on Saturday, May 2, Kubheka resurfaced at Vosloorus police station in Ekurhuleni.

“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the missing-person case are still sketchy, and police investigations are under way,” police said.

On Sunday, a press conference that included his family, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, was held to explain what had occurred.

Kubheka said he had been kidnapped, but could not fully account for what had happened to him, as he had been blindfolded for most of the ordeal. He indicated that the place where he had been kept was “upstairs or on the first floor”, and during his capture he was allegedly guarded by two foreigners.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the syndicate that kidnapped Vosloorus spaza shop owner, Mazwi Khubeka, operates in hijacked buildings. https://t.co/DahM4AqPBL

Video: @J_chabalala pic.twitter.com/ptPN3AVo2s — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) May 3, 2026

He presented himself at about 7.30pm at the Vosloorus police station on Saturday, explaining that he had been picked up by a motorist near Carnival City in Brakpan, who driven him to the police station.

Police managed to obtain a statement from him before he was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Information police received from Kubheka led officers to an address in Kensington, but police did not find the person Kubheka had indicated.

Kubheka told police he could identify one of the individuals who had held him.

The reason for his “abduction” is so far unknown.

Police are investigating, and no arrests have yet been made.

Sowetan