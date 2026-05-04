LISTEN | Five things you need to know about the deadly hantavirus

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The national department of health has confirmed the death of passengers who allegedly contracted hantavirus while on an international cruise ship travelling to the Canary Islands.

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According to the department, the ship was travelling from southern Argentina to the Canary Islands via Cape Verde.

While the ship was travelling past South African shores, some of the passengers experienced serious health complications arising from what was initially considered severe acute respiratory infections.

This is what the former chair of the SA Medical Association, Dr Angelique Coetzee, had to say about hantavirus: