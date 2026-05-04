The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Myopic, naïve Zulu nationalism threatens pan-African agenda
Ben Molapo says naïve and myopic Zulu nationalism, which, like the rise of the Afrikaner nationalist Broederbond organisation, has throughout history been costly in both human lives and political developments. According to Molapo, the derailment of the noble African political objective of pan-Africanism is not a new phenomenon by these reactionary forces.
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My brother is not the same since abduction — Kubheka’s sister
Nomhle Kubheka says she has noticed that her brother, Mazwi, is no longer the person she knew before his abduction. “He is a very soft person, but now he is irritable and terrified at the same time.” Mazwi was allegedly abducted on April 2 on his way to a bank and resurfaced a month later, on May 2.
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WATCH | A year in the dark: Ebony Park families forced to survive without power
It has been a year since 46 households in Ebony Park Phase 1, in Midrand, last had electricity.
Residents say they are suffering financial strain as a result — one resident pays R500 a week for gas, and another paid R40,000 for a solar-power installation and R200 a month for wood to boil water.
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