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WATCH | North West girl, 12, dies after being swept away by floods

Heavy rain causes mass disruption, villages are cut off and bridges collapse

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

A 12-year-old girl from North West was swept away by flash flooding after torrential rain, in a tragic incident that has left her community in shock. (Supplied)

A 12-year-old girl has been swept away by flooding in the North West after torrential rains, leaving her community in shock.

According to community safety spokesperson Charles Matlou, a group of children had been playing outside when the situation quickly turned dangerous.

“The children were reportedly playing outside around 5.30pm on Sunday afternoon when she was swept away by the current and drowned. Police divers were called and later discovered her lifeless body.

“Heavy rains in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district municipality have caused widespread flooding, leading to the closure of the N14 between Vryburg and Kuruman. The N18 between Vryburg and Taung, which had been closed, has since been opened and is drivable for now,” he added.

The MEC for the North West department of community, safety and transport management, Wessels Morweng, has extended condolences to the grieving family.

Morweng described the incident as devastating and urged communities to be vigilant, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

Numerous villages have been impacted by the floods, including Kgomotso, Madithamaga, Ga-Taote, Thota-ya-Tau, Spitskop, Mammutla, Kameelput, Choseng, Mokasa, Mokgareng, Matlapaneng, Qho!, Vaaltyn, Tamasikwa and Takaneng.

Some areas that were previously inaccessible, such as Shaleng, Madipelesa and Mountain View, have now been declared safe.

Infrastructure damage has also been reported. “Some bridges have collapsed having been submerged for almost a week. These include the Mokgareng bridge on the road between Taung and Reivilo and in Shaleng village,” said Matlou.

Authorities have raised concerns about motorists who ignore road closures and warning barricades, particularly along the N14. Matlou said some drivers had reportedly acted aggressively towards law enforcement officers, while others have had to be rescued after becoming stranded in flooded sections of the road.

“Officials warn that such behavior puts lives at risk and diverts critical emergency resources. The department has reiterated its plea for co-operation, noting that law-enforcement officers are stationed around the clock at hazardous points to prevent further incidents,” he explained.

The SA Weather Service has predicted more rainfall in the coming days, and there are concerns the situation could worsen.

Authorities say regular updates will be provided to affected communities.

Sowetan

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