WATCH | Pupil who was whipped with hosepipe transfers to new school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 15-year-old girl, was beaten at Tembisa West Secondary School by a teacher in the way of disciplining. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Gauteng department of education has confirmed the transfer, to a different school, of a teenage pupil who was allegedly assaulted by her teacher in March.

The grade 9 pupil from Tembisa West Secondary School is being transferred to Thuto Ke Maatla Comprehensive School, in Thembisa, at her parent’s request.

The pupil had to be hospitalised for days last month and underwent surgery following an alleged whipping by her teacher for not completing her homework.

On Tuesday she is expected to undergo an assessment which will determine whether she can still use her left hand.

“The parent of the learner has requested that we transfer the child to another school. Transfer to Thuto Ke Maatla has been arranged as per request,” said the department’s spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana, on Monday.

"I'm unhappy because I have been sitting at home while the teacher who beat me up is at school teaching," says a Grade 9 pupil at Tembisa West Secondary in Ekurhuleni.

Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/gMefwQBkdi — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) May 4, 2026

He said the department was also deliberating about a precautionary transfer of the teacher.

“A request for a precautionary transfer was submitted to the province for approval. No response from the province has been received. The teacher has, however, been absent from school since the day of the incident. The director of labour relations has confirmed that they are working on it.”

The nightmare for the family and pupil started in March after she was whipped with a hosepipe for not completing her isiZulu task.

“I am not happy because I have lost time at school, and the June exams are approaching. Meanwhile, the teacher who whipped me continues like normal. I’m scared to be treated differently, and the incident was used against me. I want to go back to school, just not the same school,” the pupil told Sowetan on Monday.

She said her hand was painful at night.

Her mother said she did not want her daughter to go back to Tembisa West Secondary because the school had been uncaring and insensitive about the matter, even after her daughter had been hospitalised.

“I have been told my child is an attention seeker, and I must do whatever I want, but don’t touch the school,” said the mother.

She said she had opened a case of assault with the police after not receiving a satisfactory response from the school.

“The teacher was arrested on April 23 and briefly appeared in court on the 24th and was granted bail. The matter was postponed to August 28. Even after that, the teacher has been at school, and learners who attend the same school have confirmed she is still teaching.”

Sowetan