City Power security officer killed at Joburg informal settlement

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A security officer was fatally shot while protecting critical electricity infrastructure at the Shalazile microgrid plant.

According to City Power, Thulasizwe Gasa, who was employed by a contractor, was shot dead inside the Shalazile informal settlement in Denver, Johannesburg, about 30m from the Shalazile microgrid plant in the early hours on Saturday.

Gasa was found lying on a footpath between shacks.

He had been shot three times.

His firearm and cellphone were taken during the incident.

The power utility has called on residents of Shalazile informal settlement to help police apprehend the suspects involved in the murder.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the motive was not yet known, but it was believed to be an attack to steal microgrid infrastructure supplying electricity to the informal settlement.

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Mangena said Gasa was officially deployed to guard the City Power Shalazile microgrid plant.

Acting City Power CEO Charles Tlouane condemned the incident.

“A security officer was brutally killed while carrying out his duties to protect essential infrastructure that serves our communities,” Tlouane said.

He said the killing highlighted the extreme risks faced by officials working to safeguard electricity supply in vulnerable and high-risk areas.

Police are investigating the incident, and no one has been arrested.

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City Power said it was co-operating fully with law enforcement authorities and will provide all necessary support to assist with the investigation.

“City Power calls on customers and community members who may have information relating to this incident or any suspicious activity around electricity infrastructure to report it immediately to City Power security and risk management on 011 490 7900/7911/7553 or via WhatsApp on 083 579 4497.

Sowetan