LISTEN | He walked kilometres for firewood — now he holds a PhD

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Dr Mlondolozi Ndlovu, a civil engineering UJ PhD graduate whose journey reflects resilience and determination despite growing up in extreme poverty.

Before the PhD and lecture halls, Mlondolozi Ndlovu was just a boy walking 5km to fetch firewood, using umfuma (animal fat) as lotion and wearing one school uniform that he washed at night and wore while damp the next day.

Despite these struggles, and social welfare only partially covering his fees, 44-year-old Ndlovu now holds a PhD in Civil Engineering from the University of Johannesburg.

As the fifth of 13 children, Ndlovu said his education often hung in the balance.

“I was born and raised in a deeply rural area with almost non-existent modern conveniences. I saw a bus for the first time in grade 6. Only one student owned a pair of school shoes at my primary school,” he said.

“Our entire curriculum was delivered in isiNdebele, further reinforcing our isolation from the wider world.

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In 1992 his father lost his job and could barely afford school fees.

“I often survived on just one meal every 24 hours. Social welfare partially covered my fees but, true to the isiNdebele adage: ubudoda abakhulelwa, I had to fend for myself.

“I worked as a builder’s assistant, a carpenter and took on any odd jobs over weekends just to afford basic supplies. Clothes were a luxury. I had one school uniform, which I washed at night and wore damp the next day.”

Because of the poverty in his home, he often faced ridicule at school.

“Without money for lotion or Vaseline, I sometimes used animal fat (umfuma), cooking oil or green bar soap, which would wash off in the rain, leaving my skin cracked and dry. Sometimes after school, I had to drop my books and travel 5km to fetch firewood instead of focusing on my homework.”

Despite these challenges, Ndlovu excelled at school.

“At high school I majored in sciences. However, resources were scarce. We had just three textbooks for mathematics, one for the teacher and two shared among over 30 students.

“We had to borrow microscopes from a nearby teachers’ college for our practical exam, meaning that I used one for the first time during my final exam. Despite all this, I passed high school.”

Although these achievements broke initial barriers to higher education, the ongoing need to support his family financially kept his dream of a university degree just out of reach.

Life taught me this: you may not control your circumstances, but you can control your mindset. Let your vision be stronger than your situation — Mlondolozi Ndlovu

After moving to Johannesburg in 2007, Nldovu said he gained admission to the University of Johannesburg through a bridging course and balanced multiple jobs to eventually graduate as the top BTech student in South Africa, with an 88% average.

Wits University later accepted him for a Master’s in Civil Engineering, under special consideration.

“After completing 10 hardcore engineering modules, primarily structural, and an investigational report, I narrowly missed graduating with distinction but earned membership in the Golden Key International Honour Society.

“I later pursued an MBA at the University of the Free State, where I completed 19 modules and graduated as the only student with distinction, earning recognition as the best MBA student, including for my research project,” he said.

“Now in 2026 I hold a PhD in Civil Engineering. The road has been marked by hardship, sacrifice and unrelenting perseverance.”

Ndlovu said the PhD gives him a strong sense of personal satisfaction and a stepping stone rather than a final destination, motivating him to go higher.

“My primary focus is to continue growing academically while ensuring that my PhD research translates into practical solutions that can support municipalities in addressing real infrastructure challenges.

“Life taught me this: you may not control your circumstances but you can control your mindset. Let your vision be stronger than your situation.”

Sowetan