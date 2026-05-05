McKenzie announces 16 fans for all expenses paid World Cup trip

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Sport, arts and culture minister minister Gayton McKenzie said the group will attend the World Cup opening game only before returning to South Africa. Photo: Veli Nhlapo

The department of sport, arts and culture has announced the names of 16 lucky fans selected to attend the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The department launched the competition last week to select 20 passionate South African supporters to travel to either the US or Mexico to attend one of Bafana Bafana’s group stage matches. Fans from 16 Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs were required to record a 30-second video demonstrating their passion for football.

The winners will receive a fully sponsored travel package, including international flights, accommodation, meals, match tickets and ground transport.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, sports minister Gayton McKenzie explained the selection process.

“All entries were reviewed by an independent adjudication panel,” he said.

[WATCH] Sports minister Gayton Mckenzie has announced winning supporters who will be sponsored to watch Bafana Bafana's opening world cup match.

The Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition attracted enthusiastic entries from supporters nationwide, vying for this… pic.twitter.com/K7LCqJzy5Q — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) May 5, 2026

“Each submission was assessed on clear criteria: the level of enthusiasm and energy, passion for Bafana Bafana and the World Cup, authentic support for their club and the strength of their personal story. In other words, why that fan deserves to represent South Africa.”

The remaining four spots among the 20 will be filled through a wildcard selection process which will be launched on social media soon.

McKenzie said the group will attend the World Cup opening game only before returning to South Africa. Bafana meet co-hosts Mexico in the first game of this year’s tournament at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, with the fixture a replay of the opener when South Africa hosted the World Cup in 2010.

The initiative, McKenzie said, is fully funded by sponsors and not the department.

He stressed the competition was about more than winning a trip, saying it was about providing an opportunity to deserving supporters.

South Africans responded in their thousands. From every corner of the country, fans sent us their stories, their energy, their pride and their love for Bafana Bafana — Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie

“It was about giving a platform to the voices of our people, the fans who stand by their teams through every victory and every challenge,” he said.

“South Africans responded in their thousands. From every corner of the country, fans sent us their stories, their energy, their pride and their love for Bafana Bafana. We saw creativity, we saw passion and, most importantly, we saw the true spirit of Mzansi.”

McKenzie thanked the participants, the adjudication panel and the department’s partners.

Addressing the winners, he said: “You are not only fans, you are representatives of a nation. When you stand in that stadium in Mexico, you carry the flag, the voice, and the heartbeat of millions back home.

“This is what we mean when we say sport has the power to change lives. South Africa, your time is now. Bafana Bafana, the nation is behind you. And to our lucky fans, go and show the world what it means to be proudly South African.”

Selected fans:

1. Bonakale Hlengiwe Nzuza (Orlando Pirates)

2. ⁠Sebe Thusi (TS Galaxy)

3. ⁠Adam Mtombeni (Kaizer Chiefs)

4. ⁠Konelo John Tahlo (Siwelele FC)

5. ⁠Ndumiso Zondi (AmaZulu FC)

6. ⁠Ernest Jacobs (Stellenbosch FC)

7. ⁠Hlekulani Kobe (Magesi FC)

8. ⁠Happiness Dumakude (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

9. ⁠Vennitious Motswi (Kaizer Chiefs)

10. ⁠Obakeng Mokgara (Mamelodi Sundowns)

11.Mamello Constance Makha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

12. ⁠Mickey Seroke Mokone (Orbit College FC)

13. ⁠Adam Schlosberg (Chippa United)

14. ⁠Thaven Pillay (Durban City FC)

15. ⁠Salmaan Khan (Richards Bay FC)

16. ⁠Tshegofatso Sello (Marumo Gallants FC)

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