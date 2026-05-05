No apology for Malemas: court hands Khawula suspended jail term

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday found social media commentator Musa Khawula in contempt for failing to apologise to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa Malema for defamation.

In the order issued by judge Gregory Wright on April 14, the court had ordered Khawula to publish, within 24 hours of that order, an apology in which Khawula unreservedly apologised to the couple for allegations he had made. That order said the apology had to take the form of a statement and had to be issued by Khawula in his name.

However, Khawula did not apologise, forcing Malema and his wife to approach the court again.

In addition to the declaration that Khawula was in contempt, the court on Tuesday also sentenced Khawula to direct imprisonment for 30 days. However, that sentence was suspended for 30 days from date of service of the Tuesday order, on condition that Khawula fully complied with the order granted by Wright, within that period.

Should Khawula fail to comply with the order granted on April 14, the suspension of the sentence shall lapse automatically and the sentence of direct imprisonment shall be immediately enforceable.

Khawula was also directed to pay the costs of the application.

TimesLIVE