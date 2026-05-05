The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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A micrographic study of liver tissue seen from a Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome patient seen in this undated photo obtained by Reuters. Picture: REUTERS

LISTEN | Why you must not worry about contracting hantavirus

The cruise ship MV Hondius was sailing from southern Argentina to the Canary Islands via Cape Verde when it was affected by a medical emergency. (Oceanwide Expeditions )

The national department of health and experts have urged the public not to panic over the fears of possibly contracting hantavirus as it is not “easily” transmitted from human to human.

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This comes after two passengers, husband and wife, died after allegedly contracting hantavirus while on international cruise ship travelling to Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa.

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Mseleku on the good, bad, ugly of his reality show

Musa Mseleku. (Supplied)

Ahead of the season 9 finale of reality TV show Uthando Nes’thembu on May 14, celebrity polygamous Musa Mseleku speaks to Sowetan about the emotional tensions that has kept viewers on the edge of their seats almost 10 seasons later.

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WATCH | The harsh realities of life after matric

At a time when many young South Africans are quietly battling uncertainty, rejection, and pressure after finishing school, author Sibusiso Mahlangu 24,is using his voice to confront a difficult truth one that many are afraid to say out loud. (Supplied)

Sibusiso Mahlangu, 24, is using his voice and pen to confront a difficult truth and harsh reality many young people find themselves in after completing matric.

His latest book, Life After Matric, published in January, is a deeply emotional and urgent reflection on what happens when the promises of success after matric do not match reality.

It captures a generation that did everything expected of them, only to face closed doors, silence, and rising self-doubt.