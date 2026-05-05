The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

LISTEN | Why you must not worry about contracting hantavirus
The national department of health and experts have urged the public not to panic over the fears of possibly contracting hantavirus as it is not “easily” transmitted from human to human.
This comes after two passengers, husband and wife, died after allegedly contracting hantavirus while on international cruise ship travelling to Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa.
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Mseleku on the good, bad, ugly of his reality show
Ahead of the season 9 finale of reality TV show Uthando Nes’thembu on May 14, celebrity polygamous Musa Mseleku speaks to Sowetan about the emotional tensions that has kept viewers on the edge of their seats almost 10 seasons later.
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WATCH | The harsh realities of life after matric
Sibusiso Mahlangu, 24, is using his voice and pen to confront a difficult truth and harsh reality many young people find themselves in after completing matric.
His latest book, Life After Matric, published in January, is a deeply emotional and urgent reflection on what happens when the promises of success after matric do not match reality.
It captures a generation that did everything expected of them, only to face closed doors, silence, and rising self-doubt.
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