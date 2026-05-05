WATCH | Extortion claims rock Ebony Park amid year-long blackout

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A resident of Ebony Park, Midrand — the administrator of a group where people are asked to contribute towards buying a transformer after being in the dark for a year — says no one was forced to pay and no extortion is taking place.

This follows a complaint sent to Eskom about a particular WhatsApp group created in the community to collect R1,000 or R500 per month from 46 that households since January to allegedly buy a new transformer.

The resident of Ebony Park phase 1 have been in the dark for 12 months after their transformer was damaged, allegedly used to bridging and overloading.

However, those who started the group told Sowetan they have not extorted anyone to pay for a new transformer, but have asked for people to contribute to getting to the 60% threshold in order for Eskom to restore power.

One of the group admins of this communication channel, Margrette Tamatie, who has been living in Ebony Park, said they created the group so that there could be a clear direction for customers to know what they are paying for.

WATCH | About 46 houses in Ebony Park Phase 1 in Midrand have been without electricity since April 2025. This comes after their transformer was damaged due to overloading and bridging. Eskom says each affected house should pay R6000 before their power is switched on. pic.twitter.com/viGsAOSM3r — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) May 3, 2026

“As a community, we came together and said, because we are all affected and some people cannot afford to pay, is it possible for us to contribute something collectively so that we can give Eskom what they need and restore electricity for everyone?” she said.

“Nobody was forced; it’s not extortion. Nobody wanted to be in the spotlight. We just needed a helping hand so that everyone could have electricity.”

The dispute with Eskom stems from a total lack of formal contracts or official communication regarding their alleged payment obligations, she said.

As for buying a transformer ourselves, I don’t know about that. Even if we buy it, who will install it? It still has to go through Eskom. The group is mainly for communication and helping each other find solutions — Margrette Tamatie, Ebony Park resident

Residents said they are suffering financial strain as a result of having been in the dark for a year. One resident said they pay R500 a week for gas, another paid R40,000 for a solar power installation while another buys wood for R200.

Sowetan reported that Eskom stated that the lack of electricity in the area was as a result of a damaged transformer, which Eskom said was caused by unauthorised tampering and illegal connections from residents.

Each household was told to pay a R6,000 fine before a new transformer could be installed.

Tamatie said they would not even know how to install a transformer if they were to buy it.

“We do have a WhatsApp group that was created after this started but as for buying a transformer ourselves, I don’t know about that,” she said.

“Even if we buy it, who will install it? It still has to go through Eskom. The group is mainly for communication and helping each other find solutions.”

Sowetan