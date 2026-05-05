WATCH | The harsh realities of life after matric

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Sibusiso Mahlangu, 24, is using his voice and pen to confront a difficult truth and harsh reality many young people find themselves in after completing matric.

His latest book, Life After Matric, published in January, is a deeply emotional and urgent reflection on what happens when the promises of success after matric do not match reality.

It captures a generation that did everything expected of them, only to face closed doors, silence, and rising self-doubt.

At the heart of the book is a bold and uncomfortable idea: the “lie” that young people are often told that if they work hard in school, achieve good results, and remain disciplined, opportunities will naturally follow.

“This book challenges the lie we have been sold in our matric year,” said Mahlangu.

“We were told that if we do well in matric, everything will be okay; universities will fight for us, and bursaries will come. But after matric, it becomes survival of the fittest, and no one prepares you for that.”

Through his main character, Thabiso, Mahlangu reflects the lived realities of many young people. A disciplined and hard-working student, Thabiso earns a bachelor’s pass, believing it will secure a better future, but as the new year begins, university responses never come, and hope slowly gives way to anxiety.

As time passes, pressure at home builds. His mother’s belief turns into frustration, and the lack of opportunities begins to affect Thabiso’s mental health, capturing the emotional toll of rejection, silence, and expectation faced by many young people.

For Mahlangu, writing the book was deeply personal.

Growing up in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga, he witnessed how young people were encouraged to believe that success after matric was almost guaranteed.

“The biggest reason I wrote this book was to challenge the lie we’ve been told. That once you pass matric, everything will fall into place.”

He believes this false promise often leaves young people feeling lost and unprepared when things don’t go as expected.

“You find yourself stuck and applying, waiting and getting no responses. No one tells you how to deal with that silence,” he said.

Mahlangu’s own journey reflects the themes explored in his book. After matriculating in 2020, he was pushed into studying engineering (fitting and turning) at Enhlanzeni TVET College −a path he admits he never truly wanted.

“I didn’t want to look like someone who has no direction,” he said. “So, I followed what was expected of me, even though my passion has always been writing.”

A defining moment came when a friend confided in him about feeling stuck after matric, while his younger brother faced a similar struggle.

“That’s when it became real for me. I realised this is something many of us are going through, but we are suffering in silence.”

Before becoming an author, Mahlangu expressed his creativity through music, writing and performing rap. In 2022, he transitioned to writing, starting with The Journey of Self-Discovery, and has since published several books on personal growth and purpose.

“Writing became my way of expressing what I couldn’t say out loud. It helped me make sense of what’s going on in my mind.”

Like many young creatives, Mahlangu initially struggled to gain full support from his family. While his mother supported him, she did not see writing as a career at first.

“She thought it was just a hobby, but when she saw that it could bring in income and sustain me, that’s when she started believing in it.”

Beyond telling a story, Mahlangu hopes his book offers guidance and reassurance to those navigating life after matric. “A gap year can feel like you’re stuck, but it’s actually a time to build something.”

He encouraged young people to focus on growth instead of comparison. “Build a skill, start something small, keep learning; just don’t compare yourself to others. That will only make things worse.”

While continuing with his studies and awaiting a learnership, Mahlangu remains committed to his writing journey, creating space for young people to feel seen, heard and understood.

Sowetan