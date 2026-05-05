What you need to know about the B-BBEE court challenge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC is representing some of the law firms challenging the BEE code in the legal sector. File photo.

This week the high court in Pretoria will hear a challenge against the government’s new policy aimed at transforming the legal sector.

The broad-based BEE legal sector code promotes equal participation in the economy of the sector and was implemented in 2024 by trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau to address imbalances of apartheid.

Prominent law firms Bowmans, Webber Wentzel, Werksmans and Norton Rose Fulbright SA and trade union Solidarity want the policy reviewed and possibly scrapped. Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC is representing some of the law firms.

The law firms argue the code will result in them losing their top B-BBEE ratings and possibly losing out on government jobs.

The legal sector has never had its own transformative policy and had been using generic BEE policy.

Other parties backing Tau include the Legal Practice Council, the pan-African Bar Association of SA, the Black Lawyers Conveyancers Association and the Black Lawyers Association.

What you need to know about arguments between Tau and the law firms

What the code says:

New regulations require law firms to increase black ownership, management and procurement. It requires 30% of state procurement to be reserved for black-owned companies in the next five years.

Firms generating more than R25m a year must have 30% of exercisable voting rights held by black legal practitioners in the first year.

It also mandates that businesses seeking state contracts ensure 40% of their own procurement comes from black-owned suppliers.

The law firms’ arguments: