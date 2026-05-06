Five things top cop said about KZN Hawks’ Maj-Gen Senona

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwazulu Natal Hawks head Major General Lesetja Senona testify during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

In June 2021, members of the Hawks and personnel from the Durban harbour security company seized R200m worth of drugs.

The drugs — believed to be cocaine — were taken to Isipingo police station and then moved to the Hawks’ offices in Port Shepstone, from where they were later stolen.

When he appeared at the Madlanga commission earlier this year and was quizzed on the matter, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona said the drugs were moved to ensure they were kept safe and the Hawks building was the best place to ensure they were safe until they were sent for analysis.

However, in his testimony at the commission on Wednesday, the Hawks component head of serious organised crime, Maj-Gen Hendrik Flynn, said the following about Senona and the missing drugs:

The drugs were improperly handled, recorded and moved under a misleading entry before they went missing.

The Hawks office from where the drugs were stolen had no CCTV, and its alarm system was off at the time.

Senona was supposed to be subjected to a lie detector test after the drugs went missing to establish if he had anything to do with their disappearance.

Senona played an active role in the Port Shepstone matter, as he was not just the provincial head sitting at a distance; he was privy to the details about the drugs.

Senona visited the office where the drugs were kept shortly after their seizure and took possession of the key of the room where they were stored.

Sowetan