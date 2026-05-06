Health minister refutes claims of ‘dire conditions’ at Jane Furse Hospital

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May 05, 2026.Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media during the Constitutional Court hears the application by Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) and Western Cape government represented by Adv Bruce Leech SC against Parliament represented by Adv Ngwako Maenetje SC on the puplic participation pricess on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill held at the ConCourt in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The national department of health says it has not been made aware of any poor conditions at Jane Furse Hospital in Limpopo, despite concerns being raised in parliament about a shortage of linen, safety risks and infrastructure issues.

Responding to a parliamentary question, health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said: “Based on information received from the institution, the hospital currently has an adequate supply of linen and is not experiencing shortages. The department has not been made aware of any dire conditions.”

The question was posed by EFF MP Mathibe Rebecca Mohlala, who asked whether the minister had been informed of allegations including a persistent shortage of linen, claims of rival water-supply groups contaminating water, and poorly maintained hospital grounds where snakes have reportedly been spotted.

Motsoaledi said information provided by the hospital contradicted the concerns raised. “The hospital has no knowledge of rival water supply groups and states that the district municipality facilitates the supply of water to the hospital. Environmental health practitioners test the water at source to confirm potability.”

Addressing reports of snakes on the premises, Motsoaledi said the surrounding environment naturally attracted wildlife.

“The back of the hospital is a rocky landscape which is habitat for snakes and rodents, and thus makes these species regularly spotted around the hospital. The hospital has always managed this situation and has no record of snakebites for patients or members of the public.”

He also said that the hospital grounds had been improved, with paving completed across key areas, including between wards.

Mohlala asked whether the minister would personally visit the hospital and provide a clear, time-bound plan to address the alleged issues.

In response, Motsoaledi said: “A national department of health team will visit to confirm what the provincial management has reported in this response.”

The latest exchange comes two years after the hospital, located near Burgersfort, partially reopened for patient admissions after a temporary closure caused by storm damage and flooding. - TimesLIVE