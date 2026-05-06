Limpopo mother prays for daughter’s return after abduction

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As the sun sets and temperatures drop, the mother of a two-year-old girl who was snatched from her grandmother’s bed in the early hours of Saturday wonders if her little girl has eaten or is warm and being taken care of properly.

Two-year-old Omphile Sethole was allegedly kidnapped early on Saturday morning from her home in Ga-Mabuela Village, near Mokopane in Limpopo.

Her grandmother had left her in bed when she went to the bathroom and on her return, the little girl was nowhere to be found.

Her emotional mother, Nompumelelo, struggled to explain her pain as she told Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times that the past few days have been hard.

“I do not know how my child is doing, let alone know if she has eaten or is warm wherever she is. I am pleading with whoever took my baby to please return her”, she said.

The police are appealing to the public to help with information on the whereabouts of Omphile and they are requested to contact the investigation officer Sgt Moshe Mashaba on 082 319 9447 or crime stop at 08600 10111.

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